Washington Trust Bank Buys 471 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Washington Trust Bank increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 1.5% of Washington Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $16,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 9,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 12,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,787,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 24,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,521,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 62,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,624,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 47.4% in the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,095.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,095.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 2,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $1,330,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,853,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,439,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,965,922 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.78.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $449.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,777,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,151. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $456.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $449.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $359.77 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The company has a market capitalization of $417.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

