Washington Trust Bank Boosts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,351 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises about 1.3% of Washington Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $14,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $4.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.47. 5,003,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,800,767. The stock has a market cap of $113.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.73 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.56. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Melius reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Argus cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.33.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

