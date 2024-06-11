Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 45,933 Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Wasatch Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 456,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45,933 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Camtek were worth $31,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAMT. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Camtek during the third quarter worth about $12,093,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,022,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,483,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,704,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in Camtek by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 261,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,136,000 after buying an additional 141,400 shares during the period. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAMT traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.56. The company had a trading volume of 24,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,853. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.25. Camtek Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.49 and a 1-year high of $113.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Camtek had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $97.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.75 million. Analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Camtek’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.14%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Camtek in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Camtek from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Camtek from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.63.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

