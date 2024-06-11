Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 242,964 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Wasatch Advisors LP reduced its stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,064,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 242,964 shares during the quarter. Kadant makes up approximately 1.6% of Wasatch Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 9.09% of Kadant worth $298,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kadant in the 3rd quarter worth $110,849,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Kadant by 1,578.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,795,000 after buying an additional 69,766 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Kadant by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,028,000 after buying an additional 47,618 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Kadant by 2,082.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after purchasing an additional 38,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,917,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant Trading Up 2.3 %

KAI traded up $6.36 on Monday, hitting $278.94. The company had a trading volume of 72,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,497. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.25. Kadant Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.99 and a 12-month high of $354.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.25.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $248.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.56 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Our Latest Report on Kadant

Insider Buying and Selling at Kadant

In other Kadant news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.25, for a total transaction of $310,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,708.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kadant news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.25, for a total transaction of $310,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,708.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $228,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,693 shares of company stock worth $827,513 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Profile

(Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.