Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 183,456 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Wasatch Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,913,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,456 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 5.14% of BigCommerce worth $38,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in BigCommerce by 719.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 9,814 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the third quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 29,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIGC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays increased their target price on BigCommerce from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Brent Bellm sold 31,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $266,423.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 719,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,011,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BigCommerce news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $48,321.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 240,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,022.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Bellm sold 31,907 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $266,423.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 719,939 shares in the company, valued at $6,011,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BigCommerce stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,003. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average of $7.91. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $12.75.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 109.97%. The firm had revenue of $80.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.46 million. Analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

