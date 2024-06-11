Wasatch Advisors LP Reduces Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Wasatch Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,950,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 25,154 shares during the period. Innospec accounts for approximately 1.3% of Wasatch Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 7.84% of Innospec worth $240,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Innospec by 29,800.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innospec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Stock Down 1.4 %

Innospec stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.51. 302,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,401. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.14. Innospec Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $133.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.59 and a 200-day moving average of $121.63.

Innospec Dividend Announcement

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $500.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.15 million. Innospec had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Innospec’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Hardy Louis Griffin III sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total value of $68,134.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,994.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

