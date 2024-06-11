Wasatch Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,156,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,409,892 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 5.14% of Mister Car Wash worth $139,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Mister Car Wash by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,067,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,226,000 after purchasing an additional 274,766 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter valued at about $558,000. Woodson Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,863 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,300,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 88,830 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $246,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $246,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 16,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $131,492.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,383.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,646 shares of company stock worth $400,561. Corporate insiders own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash Trading Down 0.3 %

Mister Car Wash stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,215,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,393. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $10.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.67.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $239.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.06 million. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 8.04%. As a group, analysts expect that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mister Car Wash

(Free Report)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

Featured Stories

