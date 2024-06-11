Wasatch Advisors LP Purchases 49,007 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,024,860 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 49,007 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 1.25% of AAON worth $75,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAON. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of AAON by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of AAON by 50.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of AAON by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of AAON by 49.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 19,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $1,555,756.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $2,146,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,778.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 19,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $1,555,756.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,491 shares of company stock worth $6,735,726 over the last ninety days. 18.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAON Stock Performance

AAON stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.41. 725,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,742. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $96.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.71. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 0.80.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). AAON had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. AAON’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. AAON’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on AAON in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

