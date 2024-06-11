Wasatch Advisors LP Has $82.23 Million Stake in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,490,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375,805 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 1.73% of PowerSchool worth $82,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PWSC. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of PowerSchool by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PowerSchool by 3,244.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of PowerSchool by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.80 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of PowerSchool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.80 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PowerSchool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.52.

PowerSchool Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PowerSchool stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,397,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $25.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.68.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $184.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.45 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PowerSchool

In other PowerSchool news, CRO Anthony Kender sold 6,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $137,047.95. Following the sale, the executive now owns 253,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PowerSchool news, CRO Anthony Kender sold 6,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $137,047.95. Following the sale, the executive now owns 253,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Fred Studer sold 5,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $121,131.27. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 187,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,813.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 356,103 shares of company stock valued at $7,499,454. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PowerSchool Profile

(Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.