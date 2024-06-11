Wasatch Advisors LP Has $391.84 Million Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Wasatch Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,838,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 263,224 shares during the quarter. Five Below comprises approximately 2.2% of Wasatch Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Five Below were worth $391,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 89.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,035,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $166,627,000 after acquiring an additional 487,948 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,825,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 119.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 294,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,317,000 after acquiring an additional 159,844 shares during the period. Advent International L.P. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 68.9% in the third quarter. Advent International L.P. now owns 343,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,238,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 82.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,578,000 after acquiring an additional 116,848 shares during the period.

Five Below Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of FIVE stock traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.48. 2,447,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,042. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.21 and a 12-month high of $216.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIVE. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $187.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $176.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.33.

Five Below Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Stories

