Wasatch Advisors LP Has $191.07 Million Stock Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,570,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616,452 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $191,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,255,000. Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth $1,438,000. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth $17,842,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth $59,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $723,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,890,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $723,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,890,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 85,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.09 per share, with a total value of $5,764,104.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 582,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,101,863.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FOUR traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,137,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,250. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $92.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.17, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.49.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.55 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 3.38%. Analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

FOUR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

