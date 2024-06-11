Wasatch Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Wasatch Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,786 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,595 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 0.68% of Agilysys worth $15,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Vawter Financial Ltd. purchased a new position in Agilysys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Agilysys during the 4th quarter valued at $421,000. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

AGYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Agilysys from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Agilysys from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

In other news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 28,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total transaction of $2,713,263.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,677,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,107,280.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Agilysys news, Director Jerry C. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total value of $1,028,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,216,637.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 28,429 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total transaction of $2,713,263.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,677,570 shares in the company, valued at $160,107,280.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 429,343 shares of company stock valued at $41,697,157 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGYS stock traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $91.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,415. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.78. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.08 and a 12-month high of $105.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.35.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.95 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 36.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

