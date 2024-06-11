Wasatch Advisors LP Cuts Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Wasatch Advisors LP reduced its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 667,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,065 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $108,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,177,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after buying an additional 8,379 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 229,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,251,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 809,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,588,000 after purchasing an additional 165,067 shares during the period.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SITE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $1,621,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,151,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $129.08. 805,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.81 and a 1 year high of $188.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.04.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $904.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.