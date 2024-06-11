Wasatch Advisors LP Buys 228,013 Shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,532,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,013 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 4.59% of EZCORP worth $22,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EZPW. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,510,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,941,000 after purchasing an additional 118,599 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in EZCORP by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 55,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 40,380 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its position in EZCORP by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 229,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 39,549 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in EZCORP by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 40,438 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $722,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at EZCORP

In other news, CRO Nicole Swies sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $25,605.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 71,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,192.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EZCORP news, Director Matthew W. Appel sold 26,490 shares of EZCORP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $273,376.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,218.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Nicole Swies sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $25,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 71,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,192.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Stock Performance

Shares of EZPW stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $554.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.05. EZCORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average is $9.91.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $285.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.59 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EZPW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of EZCORP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. TheStreet raised EZCORP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on EZCORP from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

