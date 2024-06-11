Wasatch Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,004,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 726,685 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $45,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,645,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,039,000 after purchasing an additional 743,221 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,020,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,671,000 after purchasing an additional 96,367 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,954,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,667,000 after buying an additional 100,371 shares in the last quarter. Melia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $18,906,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $18,775,000. 57.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William C. Green purchased 10,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $132,002.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 162,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,120.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

ABR stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.38. 94,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,471,067. The company has a current ratio of 36.63, a quick ratio of 36.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average is $13.53.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.86%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.83%.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

