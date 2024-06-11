Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Decreased by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,924 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Trading Down 0.3 %
Walmart stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,343,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,428,473. The stock has a market cap of $537.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $67.57.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $82,637,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 640,532,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,345,610,913.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $1,674,847.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 415,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,222,851.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $82,637,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 640,532,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,345,610,913.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,906,725 shares of company stock valued at $642,307,702. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Europe boosted their target price on Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.69.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart
Walmart Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
