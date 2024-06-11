Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VWAGY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Volkswagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Volkswagen

Volkswagen Trading Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $17.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.29.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Volkswagen had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $81.93 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Volkswagen will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Volkswagen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.6401 dividend. This is a boost from Volkswagen’s previous dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

About Volkswagen

(Get Free Report

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; produces and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts; and offers motorcycles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.