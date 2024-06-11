VitalStone Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 11,247 Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Invesco during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 182.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.75 to $16.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.79.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $18.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.92.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -109.33%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

