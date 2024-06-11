Vista Investment Management Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 248.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,787,000 after purchasing an additional 371,020 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 278,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 66,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,514,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock traded down $1.18 on Tuesday, reaching $195.85. The company had a trading volume of 8,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,045. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.40. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $162.48 and a 1 year high of $205.99.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

