Visionary Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 0.29% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFEB. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 400,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,069,000 after buying an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS:PFEB opened at $34.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.47. The company has a market cap of $760.34 million, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.