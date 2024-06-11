Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 4,842 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,842 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 152,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,951,000 after buying an additional 44,261 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 13,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,599,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $71.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.64. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

