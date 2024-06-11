Visionary Wealth Advisors Purchases 119,531 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 128,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,531 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGDV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 143.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,507,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,240 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,098,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,266 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,462,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,779 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,283,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,299 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,795,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,371 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $32.77 on Tuesday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.47 and a 1 year high of $33.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.97.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

