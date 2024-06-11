Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $3.66 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,494 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 0.08% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whitford Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,011,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,675,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,030,000 after purchasing an additional 387,485 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 46,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day moving average of $41.88. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $42.15.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

