Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $2.56 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,890 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDYG opened at $83.96 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $64.67 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.51 and its 200 day moving average is $80.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

