Visionary Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OCSL. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 28.8% during the third quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. 36.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.94. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $21.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Dividend Announcement

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $94.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 164.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

