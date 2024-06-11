Vision One Management Partners LP Purchases New Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Vision One Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 306,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,848,000. Allison Transmission comprises 10.6% of Vision One Management Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Vision One Management Partners LP owned approximately 0.34% of Allison Transmission as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 519,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,229,000 after purchasing an additional 43,243 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 14,168 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after buying an additional 35,501 shares in the last quarter. Prevatt Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth $14,538,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth $1,127,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.71.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

ALSN stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $73.83. The company had a trading volume of 413,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,553. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.12 and its 200 day moving average is $68.89. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.51. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $83.42.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.37 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $940,235.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at $344,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.