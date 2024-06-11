Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,081 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.32. 249,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,316. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.49. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

