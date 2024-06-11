Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $48.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.13.

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $40.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.90 and its 200 day moving average is $39.94. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $45.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.75 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 136.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 10.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

