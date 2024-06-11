Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Given New $259.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $262.00 to $259.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $242.00 to $229.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $221.50.
Vail Resorts Stock Performance
Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 9.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.82%.
Insider Activity
In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total transaction of $222,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,269.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total value of $222,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,269.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Angela A. Korch purchased 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $176.20 per share, for a total transaction of $101,315.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at $206,330.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vail Resorts
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,721,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,590,000 after purchasing an additional 51,630 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,807,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,716,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 441,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,470,000 after buying an additional 24,456 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,704,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 42.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 375,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,225,000 after acquiring an additional 111,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.
Vail Resorts Company Profile
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.
