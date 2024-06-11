Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Given New $259.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $262.00 to $259.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $242.00 to $229.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $221.50.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Vail Resorts stock opened at $180.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.86. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $165.14 and a 52-week high of $254.78.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 9.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.82%.

Insider Activity

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total transaction of $222,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,269.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total value of $222,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,269.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Angela A. Korch purchased 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $176.20 per share, for a total transaction of $101,315.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at $206,330.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vail Resorts

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,721,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,590,000 after purchasing an additional 51,630 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,807,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,716,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 441,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,470,000 after buying an additional 24,456 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,704,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 42.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 375,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,225,000 after acquiring an additional 111,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Further Reading

