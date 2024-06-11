Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on UPBD. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Upbound Group in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Upbound Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.14.

Upbound Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:UPBD opened at $32.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.03. Upbound Group has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $36.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Upbound Group had a positive return on equity of 33.40% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Upbound Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Upbound Group will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upbound Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -321.74%.

Insider Activity

In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.68 per share, with a total value of $30,403.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 83,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,673.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.68 per share, with a total value of $30,403.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,673.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 12,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $414,252.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,525.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,847,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the third quarter valued at $1,760,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the third quarter valued at $3,078,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the third quarter valued at $14,154,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the third quarter valued at $170,877,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Upbound Group

(Get Free Report)

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

See Also

