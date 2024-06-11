United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $156.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on UPS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $164.95.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $137.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $117.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $133.58 and a one year high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 94.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 127,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,880,000 after acquiring an additional 18,856 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

