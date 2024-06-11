United Oil & Gas (LON:UOG) Shares Down 4.7%

United Oil & Gas Plc (LON:UOG – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.21 ($0.00). 4,747,378 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 11,823,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.22 ($0.00).

United Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of £2.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40.

United Oil & Gas Company Profile

United Oil & Gas Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom, Egypt, Europe, and Latin America. The company holds interests in the Abu Sennan concession located in the Western Desert region of onshore Egypt; the Maria license located in the Central North Sea, and the Walton Morant license located in offshore Jamaica.

