Unilever (NYSE:UL) Lifted to Buy at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UL. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unilever from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $55.60 on Friday. Unilever has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $56.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4556 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,263,000. Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in Unilever by 107.1% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,910,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,233 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 35.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,748,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,734 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Unilever by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,494,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,843,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,716,000 after acquiring an additional 965,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

