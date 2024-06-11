Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Director Sells $71,390.70 in Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $71,390.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,248 shares in the company, valued at $297,892.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.97. 486,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,051. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $31.52 and a one year high of $54.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.11.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.31). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 425.63% and a negative net margin of 138.58%. The business had revenue of $108.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 214,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,269,000 after buying an additional 25,144 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 221,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 38,859 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,143,000 after purchasing an additional 19,487 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 19,673 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on RARE. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on RARE

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.