UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Acquired by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,351 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,486 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 0.54% of UFP Industries worth $41,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 2.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in UFP Industries by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,972,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in UFP Industries by 31.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 749,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,724,000 after buying an additional 179,323 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 42.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Industries Trading Down 1.3 %

UFPI stock traded down $1.55 on Tuesday, hitting $113.71. 8,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.99. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.13 and a twelve month high of $128.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.34. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.42%.

Insider Transactions at UFP Industries

In other UFP Industries news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 16,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,941,719.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,773.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $173,194.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,699,688.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 16,472 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $1,941,719.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,773.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,962 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,112 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Further Reading

