Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) were down 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $4.93. Approximately 68,192 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 34,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

UBSFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.71.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

