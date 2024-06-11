Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Reduces Stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lowered its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thematics Asset Management raised its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 380,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 23,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,022,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,066,000 after acquiring an additional 45,092 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 527,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after buying an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,263,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after buying an additional 15,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZWS shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $30.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,981. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.94. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $34.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.43 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.07%.

Insider Transactions at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In other news, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 46,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,484,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,168,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,405,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 46,380 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,484,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,168,932 shares in the company, valued at $773,405,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 10,495 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $336,994.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,540.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 603,840 shares of company stock worth $19,386,823 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

