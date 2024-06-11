TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Down to $37.33

Shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.33, but opened at $36.01. TORM shares last traded at $35.66, with a volume of 121,041 shares trading hands.

TORM Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.25.

TORM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. TORM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TORM

About TORM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TORM by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,179,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,221,000 after purchasing an additional 85,937 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TORM in the fourth quarter worth about $22,306,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of TORM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,836,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of TORM by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TORM during the fourth quarter worth $2,000,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

