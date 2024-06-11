TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Down to $37.33

Shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.33, but opened at $36.01. TORM shares last traded at $35.66, with a volume of 121,041 shares trading hands.
TORM Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.25.
TORM Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. TORM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.71%.
About TORM
TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.
