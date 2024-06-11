Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $20,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,485.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 9,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares during the last quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 54,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,505,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 12,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $466,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $5.79 on Tuesday, reaching $575.69. The stock had a trading volume of 234,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,218. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $575.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $556.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.70. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $603.82. The stock has a market cap of $219.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total value of $5,724,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,873,516.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total transaction of $5,724,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,873,516.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $12,532,780 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

