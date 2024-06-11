The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Stock Holdings Cut by Harber Asset Management LLC

Harber Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,901,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 568,853 shares during the quarter. The GEO Group makes up 4.8% of Harber Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Harber Asset Management LLC owned about 1.51% of The GEO Group worth $20,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,230,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,113,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 499.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 307,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 256,113 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 34.9% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 738,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 191,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 280,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 149,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

In other The GEO Group news, CFO Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 5,300 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $72,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,008.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The GEO Group stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.69. 1,823,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,572,060. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $16.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.54.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $605.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush decreased their target price on The GEO Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

