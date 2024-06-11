TerraClassicUSD Trading Down 10.4% Over Last Week (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 10th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $141.73 million and $8.92 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 10.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00046566 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00009089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00015766 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011272 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00005896 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000902 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,959,972,744 coins and its circulating supply is 6,815,312,356 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

