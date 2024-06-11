Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $218.66

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $218.66 and last traded at $218.07, with a volume of 2613630 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $216.15.

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $68.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 724.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 10,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 217.0% in the 1st quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter.

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

