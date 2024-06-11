TD Cowen Raises TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target to $175.00

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $133.88.

TransMedics Group Stock Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $144.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 9.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -425.50 and a beta of 1.94. TransMedics Group has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $145.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.62.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.78 million. TransMedics Group had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 132.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransMedics Group

In other TransMedics Group news, Director David Weill sold 1,193 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.65, for a total value of $168,988.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,187.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TransMedics Group news, Director David Weill sold 1,193 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.65, for a total value of $168,988.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,187.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $1,110,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,358.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,876 shares of company stock worth $32,044,732 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 600.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

