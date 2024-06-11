Tcwp LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Tcwp LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Tcwp LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 37,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Rollins Financial increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DSI traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.45. 57,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,415. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $77.47 and a 12-month high of $102.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.62.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

