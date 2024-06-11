Tcwp LLC Buys Shares of 6,076 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,353,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,399,104,000 after buying an additional 5,041,679 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,191,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $897,624,000 after buying an additional 2,748,738 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,340,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $748,471,000 after buying an additional 739,411 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,378,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,855,000 after buying an additional 470,640 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $757,276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.82.

CSX Price Performance

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.93. The stock had a trading volume of 8,326,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,959,929. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.14. The company has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

