Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Analog Century Management LP

Analog Century Management LP grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 26,553 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 5.6% of Analog Century Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Analog Century Management LP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $24,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sirios Capital Management L P grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 242.2% during the 4th quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 66,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 47,117 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 382,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,749,000 after purchasing an additional 79,517 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $5,789,000. Allen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $1,460,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $3.86 on Monday, hitting $168.25. The stock had a trading volume of 12,422,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,917,927. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $84.01 and a 52-week high of $169.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $872.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.4865 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSM. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.00.

Read Our Latest Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.