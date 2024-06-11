T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Junto Capital Management LP

Junto Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 141,901 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $22,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $30,756,887.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 683,509,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,837,960,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $30,756,887.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 683,509,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,837,960,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $489,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,514,632.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,939,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,265,387. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $180.69. 6,774,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,709,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.27. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.72 and a 52-week high of $182.67.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.36.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

