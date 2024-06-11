Symmetry Peak Management LLC Makes New Investment in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 140,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWFL. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in PowerFleet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $754,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,974,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after buying an additional 147,408 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 269,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 70,198 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 58,088 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 290,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 53,300 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PWFL shares. TheStreet raised shares of PowerFleet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PowerFleet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.43.

PowerFleet Stock Performance

PowerFleet stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,346. The company has a market capitalization of $479.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.75. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $5.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.76.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 million. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PowerFleet, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

PowerFleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

