Symmetry Peak Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,500 Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total value of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,525.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.60, for a total transaction of $505,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,842 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,161.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total transaction of $169,965.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,525.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $3,251,266 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TXRH stock traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $169.08. 272,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,943. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.06 and a twelve month high of $174.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.92.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

