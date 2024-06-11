Symmetry Investments LP Takes $486,000 Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 232,194.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 731,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,963,000 after buying an additional 731,413 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $678,350,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,379,000 after buying an additional 176,623 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 341.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 159,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,582,000 after buying an additional 123,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 243,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,780,000 after buying an additional 58,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,300.00 to $3,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,104.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole bought 36 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole bought 36 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total transaction of $13,247,439.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,845,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,990 shares of company stock valued at $41,341,913 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AZO opened at $2,777.89 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,375.35 and a 12-month high of $3,256.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,922.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,838.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.69%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $34.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

